Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $801,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 333.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $229.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

