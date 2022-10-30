Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $810,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 34.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.71.

NYSE RMD opened at $218.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.95. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

