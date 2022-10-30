KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KINS Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KINZW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

