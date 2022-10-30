Komodo 24-Hour Volume Tops $618,231.00 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and approximately $618,231.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00262260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00086426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00066146 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,482,516 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

