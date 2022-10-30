K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,544.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of KPLUF remained flat at $20.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

