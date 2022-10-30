Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 5.7 %

KIROY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.4319 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Separately, Investec raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.