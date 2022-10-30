Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.25-$20.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.91 billion-$15.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.19 billion.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LH traded up $7.99 on Friday, hitting $224.29. 1,145,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,253. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.56. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

