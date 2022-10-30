Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $405.59 on Friday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.73 and its 200 day moving average is $443.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

