Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

LCAHW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,407. Landcadia Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAHW. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $64,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $76,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $270,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.