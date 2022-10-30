Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 98,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,856 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.