Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 478 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.42 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

