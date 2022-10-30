Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 206,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $135.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

