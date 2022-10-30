Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.02

Shares of Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and traded as low as $19.50. Leatt shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 26,704 shares.

Leatt Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.