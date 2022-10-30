LEMONCHAIN Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00007178 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $467,436.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

