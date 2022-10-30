Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.63

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.63 and traded as high as C$58.34. Linamar shares last traded at C$58.18, with a volume of 103,402 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 8.6000008 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,190,287.69. Insiders purchased a total of 1,182,294 shares of company stock valued at $73,495,620 in the last ninety days.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

