Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.93-12.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.91. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.93-$12.03 EPS.

Linde Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LIN traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.80. 2,249,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $349.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

