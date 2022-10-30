Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.93-$12.03 EPS.

NYSE LIN traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 552,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,423,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,194,000 after buying an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 538.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,646,000 after buying an additional 210,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

