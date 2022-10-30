LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQTGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.4 %

LIQT opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

