Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 121,616 shares changing hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

