Litecoin (LTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $466.95 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $55.11 or 0.00267905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $466.95 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021896 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001255 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003784 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019294 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,503,181 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
