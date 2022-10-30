Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.35

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.35 and traded as low as C$37.49. Logistec shares last traded at C$37.49, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

Logistec Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.98. The company has a market cap of C$480.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Logistec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logistec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.