Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.35

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.35 and traded as low as C$37.49. Logistec shares last traded at C$37.49, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.
Logistec Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.98. The company has a market cap of C$480.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Logistec Company Profile
Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.
See Also
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Logistec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.