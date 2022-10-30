LUXO (LUXO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,317.00

LUXO (LUXO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $5,317.00 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,499.25 or 0.31559655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012326 BTC.

About LUXO

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

