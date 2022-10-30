LyondellBasell Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,834 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average volume of 1,653 call options.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.99. 5,161,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,968. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

