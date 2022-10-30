LyondellBasell Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,834 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average volume of 1,653 call options.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LYB traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.99. 5,161,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,968. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
