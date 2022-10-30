Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $193,000.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,592. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.68% and a negative net margin of 761.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

