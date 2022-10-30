MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.80

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.80 and traded as high as C$17.79. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$17.74, with a volume of 87,930 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.16.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 73.92.

Insider Activity at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.