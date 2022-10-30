Manifold Finance (FOLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $577,732.00

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $29.40 or 0.00142295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $577,732.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

