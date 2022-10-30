Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $28.42 or 0.00137259 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $500,855.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

