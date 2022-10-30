MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $55.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $704.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

