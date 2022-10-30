MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE HZO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 404,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,626. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $704.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

