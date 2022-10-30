Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

