Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $10.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,976. The stock has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.52.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

