Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $164.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

