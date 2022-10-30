MetisDAO Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.03 or 0.00145718 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $131.93 million and $3.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,609.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004277 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00044730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.88735074 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $5,135,308.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

