Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research restated a hold rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.45. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

