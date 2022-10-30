Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34, RTT News reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.50 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MHK opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

