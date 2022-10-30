Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $206.33 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002332 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $206.33 million and $10.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00088512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00067661 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007124 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,032,315 coins and its circulating supply is 429,267,671 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

