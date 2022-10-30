Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 69,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOVE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Movano during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Movano by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 391,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano Stock Performance

MOVE stock remained flat at $2.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857. Movano has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

About Movano

Movano ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.