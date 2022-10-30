My DeFi Pet Price Up 3% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 3% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $793,661.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.01537507 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006009 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.23 or 0.01840106 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

