National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 8,580,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 826,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 581,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,529. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

