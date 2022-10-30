Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Natural Health Trends worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 4.9 %

NHTC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,427. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.10%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.