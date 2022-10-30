Navcoin Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $203.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00134177 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00244723 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00068115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019203 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000337 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,737,506 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

