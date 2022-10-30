NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Hits $213.37 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00014939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $213.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00089247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00067545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007128 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,345,537 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,948,456 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.11216604 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $218,175,746.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.