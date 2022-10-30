Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $2.11 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00010199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $39.76 million and $575,632.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,627,307 coins and its circulating supply is 18,882,483 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

