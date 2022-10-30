Neblio Price Down 1% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00010297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $40.24 million and $6.25 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,520.39 or 0.31492864 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,627,615 coins and its circulating supply is 18,882,790 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

