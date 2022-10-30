NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.60.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $263,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.