Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Nielsen Stock Up ∞

Nielsen stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nielsen

About Nielsen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.