Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Nielsen stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.
