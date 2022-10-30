North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 31,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.11. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,398.50% and a net margin of 94.31%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

