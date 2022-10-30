Nvwm LLC Buys 277 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,715,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

VRSK stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.12. The company had a trading volume of 625,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,502. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.91 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.