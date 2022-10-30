Nvwm LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,388,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

