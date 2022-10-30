NXM Market Capitalization Hits $344.50 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One NXM token can now be bought for $52.24 or 0.00252893 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $344.50 million and $1,723.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,658.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003573 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00045136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

